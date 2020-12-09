France unveils draft law to fight Islamist radicalism

The French government unveiled a draft law Wednesday aimed at better arming France against Islamist radicalism, a project promoted by President Emmanuel Macron to root out what he calls “separatists” undermining the nation.
France has suffered numerous Islamist terrorist attacks, including the gruesome beheading of a teacher who had showed his class cartoons of Islam’s prophet.
The proposed legislation targets home schools, mosques or associations that promulgate an ideology running counter to French values, which authorities have called the “Islamist hydra.”