UK says attack on coalition forces in Iraq was outrageous and unacceptable

British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said attacks on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq were "outrageous and unacceptable".

"Last night's attack on @coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable," Raab said on Twitter. "Iraqis won't forgive militias putting Iraq's stability at risk."

