China, U.S. deal aims to simmer long-running trade tensions

President Donald Trump signed a trade agreement Wednesday with China that is expected to boost exports from U.S. farmers and manufacturers and is aimed at lowering tensions between the two economic powers.
Trump said during a White House ceremony that the deal is "righting the wrongs of the past," and promoted the signing as a way of delivering economic justice for American workers.
The agreement is being described as "phase one" of a larger negotiation focusing on tensions in the U.S.-China trade relationship.
First published: 20:57 , 01.15.20