Israel hopes for UAE normalization ceremony in DC next month, minister says

Israel hopes to hold a Washington ceremony solemnising its normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates by mid-September, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet said on Sunday.

"This agreement is expected to be signed in the month of September in the city of Washington," Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan.

