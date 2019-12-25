MK Stav Shaffir to head Green Party in coming elections

MK Stav Shaffir, announced on Wednesday night that she will lead the left-wing Green Party in the coming elections.
"The Green Party will run for the Knesset, what ever is going on among the left wing, it's like the Titanic," she said. "The Green Party will be a brave force, not concerned with political deals. It will be a party that sets its eyes on the future, a beacon of hope for the younger generation."
According to Shaffir, she left the Democratic Union party after her efforts to unite the left wing have fallen short due to politicking among the bloc's various leaders.
First published: 23:32 , 12.25.19