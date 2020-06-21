Health Ministry DG says public behavior will determine spread of covonavirus

DG of the Health Ministry Hezi Levi said the compliance of the Israeli public with health guidelines and directives will determine the spread of coronavirus adding it is unlikely that a vaccine for the virus will be available this winter.
Speaking in his first press briefing since assuming his position, Levi said he did not see a need to reimpose closures but warned that a continued rise in COVID-19 cases may determine selective action to close down businesses or locations.
The official also said he had instructed three coronavirus wards to reopen in the hospitals since the number of seriously ill patients is on the rise as well.
First published: 19:23 , 06.21.20