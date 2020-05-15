Chinese embassy in Israel rejects US claims of coronavirus cover-up

The Chinese Embassy in Israel on Friday condemned remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made during his short visit to Israel on Wednesday when he accused Beijing’s investments in Israel as threats and said China was hiding information about the COVID-19 outbreak.
The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Israel said in a statement that U.S. Secretary of states Mike Pompeo has over years been labeling Chinese products, investments and people as security risks without producing any evidence to support his claims, “we trust that our Jewish friends are not only able to defeat the coronavirus but also the 'political virus,' and choose the course of action that best serves its interests.”
The Embassy described the relations between the countries as “win-win in nature,” and claimed the assertions of a Chinese “buy up” of Israel was ridiculous, as “China’s investment in Israel only accounts for 0.4 percent of China’s investment across the world and 3% of the foreign investment flown into Israel.”
The Embassy went on to say that China “has never covered up the outbreak” and added “Historical experience also shows that pandemic is accompanied by conspiracies and the dark mentality of seeking scapegoats. Jewish friends know it well.”
Pompeo landed in Israel for a brief one-day visit to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and incoming defense minister Benny Gantz.
While speaking at the prime minister’s residence, he expressed frustration with China by praising Israel.
“You’re a great partner. You share your information, unlike some other countries that try and obfuscate and hide information. And we’ll talk about that country, too."
The Chinese Embassy congratulated Israel on its “outstanding leadership and remarkable achievements in the battle against the virus.”