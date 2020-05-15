Chinese embassy in Israel rejects US claims of coronavirus cover-up

The Chinese Embassy in Israel on Friday condemned remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made during his short visit to Israel on Wednesday when he accused Beijing’s investments in Israel as threats and said China was hiding information about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel on Friday condemned remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made during his short visit to Israel on Wednesday when he accused Beijing’s investments in Israel as threats and said China was hiding information about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chinese Embassy in Israel on Friday condemned remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made during his short visit to Israel on Wednesday when he accused Beijing’s investments in Israel as threats and said China was hiding information about the COVID-19 outbreak.