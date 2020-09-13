Education Minister to demand classes be held until Friday

Education Minister Yoav Galant said he would demand at the cabinet meeting that classes be held until Friday. "The education system and the students of Israel are our future and our advantage, they are not a cause of illness. The problem lies elsewhere and now is the time to address them, "Galant wrote on his Twitter page.
The government is expected to convene around 10:00 and vote on imposing a general closure that will begin in Rosh Hashanah. According to the proposed resolution submitted to the ministers, they will be asked to vote on the shuttering of schools starting Wednesday.