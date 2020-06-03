Slight drop in rise of COVID-19 cases

Israeli health officials announced Wednesday that the rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases has slowed after 47 people were found to have contracted the virus out of the 7,200 who had been tested.

The number of coronavirus cases has been on the rise in the past week, attributed at least partially to the reopening of schools.

Testing for coronavirus north of Tel Aviv ( Photo: AFP )

Earlier the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem announced a 71-year-old man succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 291 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,103 people ill with the virus, 108 of them hospitalized for care.

There are 27 people considered in serious condition, 25 of those are on ventilators to assist their breathing.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations with Education Minister Yoav Galant and Head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, and decided that schools should remain open unless COVID-19 cases among students or faculty are detected, thought principals and local government have been given leeway to decide on the matter according to the needs of their communities.

Parents drop children off at school in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Galant said that the rise in cases of COVID-19 in schools continues but seems concentrated in Jerusalem and does not reflect a significant rise across the board.

"We will have the situation under control. This virus will be with us for a while," the minister said.

More than 7,500 Israeli students and faculty are currently in quarantine due to exposure to the coronavirus

On Tuesday, Health Ministry DG Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov argued that schools should close, and distance learning should resume.

Serological testing is scheduled to begin next week for 70,000 people around the country beginning in areas that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus.