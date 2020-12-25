Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his country would like to have better ties with Israel, adding that talks at intelligence level continued between the two sides.
The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank.
"We are having issues with people at the top level," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers. "If there were no issues at the top level, our ties could have been very different," he said, adding that Israel's policies on the Palestinians were "unacceptable".