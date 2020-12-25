Erdogan says Turkey wants better ties with Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his country would like to have better ties with Israel, adding that talks at intelligence level continued between the two sides.

The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank.

