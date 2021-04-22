Palestinian envoy to UN: Israel failed in its obligations as an occupying power

Palestinian Representative to the UN Security Council Riyad Mansour on Thursday accused Israel of "failing in its obligations as an occupying power" during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Israel has no shortage of resources, but they have chosen to vaccinate only those who come in contact with Israeli citizens — such as Jerusalem residents and workers," said Mansour. "Israel refused to transfer the relief to Gaza and even used it as a bargaining chip and as a collective punishment in its illegal closure of Gaza."
Mansour further added that "during this period, Israel is preventing Palestinians from building on their own territory, all while expanding the settlements and the occupation."