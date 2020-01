Israel Police says its officers were restoring order in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem after clashes broke out Friday night during a search for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Israel Police says its officers were restoring order in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem after clashes broke out Friday night during a search for a missing 7-year-old boy.

Israel Police says its officers were restoring order in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem after clashes broke out Friday night during a search for a missing 7-year-old boy.