Prince Charles: Holocaust lessons 'searingly' relevant

Britain's Prince Charles says the "lessons of the Holocaust are searingly relevant to this day."

Addressing the World Holocaust Forum, Charles told fellow participants Thursday "that if we don't make the connection between memories of past atrocities and the present there isn't any point to it."

The British heir to the throne is one of several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, attending the forum, which this year coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Like other speakers, Charles peppered his address with words in Hebrew.

He warned that "hatred and intolerance still lurk in the human heart."

"The magnitude of the genocide that was visited upon the Jewish people defies comprehension and can make those of us living in the shadows of those indescribable events feel helplessly inadequate."