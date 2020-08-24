Gantz: We'll work with U.S. to ensure Israeli military supremacy in the region

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the threat from Iran and its nuclear program, as well as the recently announced plan to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
“We will continue to lead, in tandem with the United States, an uncompromising line toward Iran, which is continuing to develop nuclear weapons and arm militias across the Middle East,” Gantz says following the meeting.
“We will work alongside the United States to ensure Israel’s qualitative military edge, which is a critical precondition both for regional stability and Israel’s security in the face of the challenges inherent to the Middle East,” Gantz added.