Netanyahu cancels government meeting, police chief appointment delayed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled the cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday - in which the government was to approve the appointment of acting police chief Yaakov Shabtai to the position of permanent police chief - after Defense Minister Benny Gantz called for the center-left to unite to oust Netanyahu in the upcoming elections.
"The police will not have a permanent chief, Israel's Prison Service will not have a commissioner and 36 ambassadors in important countries will not be appointed - because of Netanyahu," said Gantz in response to the cancellation.