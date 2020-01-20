Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
16C

Monument to Holocaust victims vandalized in Ukraine

Associated Press |
Published: 01.20.20 , 17:00
Vandals have damaged a monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Ukraine a week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
Joel Lion, the Israeli ambassador in Ukraine, tweeted a picture Monday of the monument in Kryvyi Rih, a city in eastern Ukraine, with the inscription covered in spray paint.
"I hope that justice will prevail," Lion said in the tweet, adding that the monument is located near President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's parents' home. Local police have opened a criminal probe into the incident.
First published: 17:00 , 01.20.20