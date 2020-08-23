World Health Organization: Israeli students exercise less

A new World Health Organization study on the welfare and health of young people found Israeli students exercise less than their counterparts in other countries.
The report showed that 14.5% of Israeli students engage in less than 60 minutes of physical activity after school hours. This figure places Israel in last place among 45 countries examined in the study.
In addition, Israel ranks only 42nd in the percentage of students who engage in such physical activity every day.
Following the findings, Education Minister Yoav Galant decided to formulate a plan to instill proper eating habits and exercise among Israeli students.