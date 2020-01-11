Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
10C

Iranian man carrying weapons arrested near U.S. president's Florida resort

Ynet |
Published: 01.11.20 , 08:52
Aan Iranian man carrying weapons and cash was arrested by police in Palm Beach, Florida not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.
The man, an Iranian national identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, was arrested after Palm Beach police received a call about a suspicious person. 
Police say that when arrested the man, identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, had a machete, pickax and two knives along with $22,000 in cash.
Police also searched a car associated with Yareilzoleh at Palm Beach International Airport
First published: 08:52 , 01.11.20