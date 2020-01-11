Iranian man carrying weapons arrested near U.S. president's Florida resort

Aan Iranian man carrying weapons and cash was arrested by police in Palm Beach, Florida not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.

Aan Iranian man carrying weapons and cash was arrested by police in Palm Beach, Florida not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.

Aan Iranian man carrying weapons and cash was arrested by police in Palm Beach, Florida not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.

The man, an Iranian national identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, was arrested after Palm Beach police received a call about a suspicious person.

The man, an Iranian national identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, was arrested after Palm Beach police received a call about a suspicious person.

The man, an Iranian national identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, was arrested after Palm Beach police received a call about a suspicious person.