Iranian man carrying weapons arrested near U.S. president's Florida resort

Aan Iranian man carrying weapons and cash was arrested by police in Palm Beach, Florida not far from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday.
The man, an Iranian national identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, was arrested after Palm Beach police received a call about a suspicious person.
Police say that when arrested the man, identified as Masoud Yareilzoleh, had a machete, pickax and two knives along with $22,000 in cash.
Police also searched a car associated with Yareilzoleh at Palm Beach International Airport
First published: 08:52 , 01.11.20