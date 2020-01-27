Envoys in Iraq condemn excessive violence, urge credible probe into deaths

Envoys of 16 countries in Iraq, including, France, Britain and the United States, on Monday condemned the use of excessive violence by Iraqi security forces and armed groups and called for a credible investigation into hundreds of deaths since October.

