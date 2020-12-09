Pfizer, BioNTech say hackers accessed Covid-19 vaccine data in attack on EU regulator

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday (Dec 9) that regulation documents related to their development of a Covid-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday (Dec 9) that regulation documents related to their development of a Covid-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), responsible for assessing and approving medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said hours earlier it had been targeted in a cyberattack.

