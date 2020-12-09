Pfizer, BioNTech say hackers accessed Covid-19 vaccine data in attack on EU regulator

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday (Dec 9) that regulation documents related to their development of a Covid-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA), responsible for assessing and approving medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said hours earlier it had been targeted in a cyberattack.
It gave no further details.
Pfizer and BioNTech said they were waiting for further information from the EMA, but the agency "has assured us that the cyber attack will have no impact on the timeline for its review."