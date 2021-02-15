Gantz pushes move for civil marriage in Israel

Defense and justice minister Benny Gantz has decided to facilitate civil marriage for couples who are forced to marry outside the country's borders, Ynet has learned on Monday.

Defense and justice minister Benny Gantz has decided to facilitate civil marriage for couples who are forced to marry outside the country's borders, Ynet has learned on Monday.

Defense and justice minister Benny Gantz has decided to facilitate civil marriage for couples who are forced to marry outside the country's borders, Ynet has learned on Monday.

Due to the coronavirus crisis and the closure of the skies, many couples cannot leave the country to get married in a civil marriage abroad and then return to Israel and register as married.

Due to the coronavirus crisis and the closure of the skies, many couples cannot leave the country to get married in a civil marriage abroad and then return to Israel and register as married.

Due to the coronavirus crisis and the closure of the skies, many couples cannot leave the country to get married in a civil marriage abroad and then return to Israel and register as married.

Last week, Gantz held a meeting with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, among others. During the meeting, Ganz decided to lay down a memorandum of law that would allow the Justice Ministry to register those couples as married.

Last week, Gantz held a meeting with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, among others. During the meeting, Ganz decided to lay down a memorandum of law that would allow the Justice Ministry to register those couples as married.

Last week, Gantz held a meeting with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, among others. During the meeting, Ganz decided to lay down a memorandum of law that would allow the Justice Ministry to register those couples as married.