Israel, Palestinians reach breakthrough over cross-border tensions in Gaza

Palestinian newspaper al-Ayam reported on Sunday that progress has been made in talks between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip over deescalating cross-border tensions.

According to sources, the sides have reached a breakthrough after Israel agreed to some of the Palestinian factions' demands, however, talks - mediated by Qatari envoy Muhammad al-Amadi - are still ongoing.

The Palestinian factions, which have announced that they will not hesitate to further escalate the situation, have reportedly insisted on fully lifting Israel's blockade over the coastal enclave as a condition for calm.

Israel, according to the report, has confirmed its willingness to transfer fuels and financial aid from Qatar as a condition for stopping the launch of incendiary balloons into Israeli soil.