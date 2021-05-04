FBI shoots armed man outside CIA HQ

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents shot an armed man after a standoff at the entry gate to the CIA headquarters on Monday.

The suspect arrived at the Central Intelligence Agency's main facility in Langley, Virginia, close to Washington, DC, in the early afternoon, according to an FBI statement.

He tried to get past the gates, “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.”

Officials told NBC News that the man was known to be mentally disturbed and has previously attempted to enter the heavily-guarded complex.

He was wounded and taken to hospital.