Minister Izhar Shay departs Blue & White

Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay, informed Blue & White head, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, that he will not run in the upcoming Knesset elections as part of Blue & White.
"I thank Benny Gantz for offering me to join him in the public campaign, for the opportunity to be a minister in the Israeli government and to represent the Israeli innovation and high-tech industry," said Shay in a statement.
"Despite the differences between us, I value Benny, respect him very much and wish that people like him will lead us - with modesty, integrity, personal example and sacrifice."