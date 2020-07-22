Hezbollah says fighter killed in Damascus strike attributed to IDF

A Hezbollah fighter was killed in a Monday air strike in Syria attributed to Israel, becoming the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group's first declared casualty there since its leader warned last year that further killings of its members in the country would lead to retaliation.
Ali Kamel Mohsen, from south Lebanon, was killed in an air strike near Damascus airport, according to a death notice declaring him a martyr with the Islamic Resistance, a reference to Hezbollah, and which was confirmed by the group.
It was an apparent reference to the Monday night strike that Western intelligence sources said hit a major Iranian-backed ammunition depot on the edge of the Syrian capital.