Health Ministry DG: Ministry ready for elections

The Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Hezi Levy, referred Tuesday to the political crisis and imminent elections which are expected to take place on March 23.
"The ministry has been preparing for the election under the auspice of the pathogen for some time now," said Levy in an interview with Ynet. "I think the virus is not affected by elections. The true problem is the lack of budget."
Levy added that he believes that until March 23 "we will vaccinate approximately 2 to 3 million Israelis."