Fatah leadership to meet with PA president to present memorandum of understanding

Member of the Fatah leadership, Jibril Rajoub, will meet in the coming hours with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, and will officially present him with the memorandum of understanding formulated by Fatah and Hamas during their talks in Turkey.

