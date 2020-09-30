Fatah leadership to meet with PA president to present memorandum of understanding

Member of the Fatah leadership, Jibril Rajoub, will meet in the coming hours with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, and will officially present him with the memorandum of understanding formulated by Fatah and Hamas during their talks in Turkey.
The understandings reached by the parties are: the establishment of a Palestinian state based on international decisions, within the borders of 1967, whose capital is East Jerusalem. The popular opposition will remain the form of the struggle at the present stage. The diplomatic and legal campaign will be the responsibility of the Palestine Liberation Organization.
This is a basic outline of understanding that has not yet been approved by the organizations.