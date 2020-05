An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.

An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.

An alligator that many people believe once belonged to Adolf Hitler has died in the Moscow Zoo.

The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when died on Friday.

The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when died on Friday.

The zoo said the alligator, named Saturn, was about 84 years old when died on Friday.