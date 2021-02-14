Iran's army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

Iran's army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army's ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles.
Gen. Heidari said the "smart" missile is capable to work in under "any weather condition." He did not say where the test took place. Iran's national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) -- far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases -- are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.