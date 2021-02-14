Iran's army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

Iran's army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army's ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles.

