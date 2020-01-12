China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

China will not change its position that Taiwan belongs to it, Beijing said on Sunday, after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election and said she would not submit to China's threats, as state media warned she was courting disaster.
The election campaign was dominated by China's efforts to get the democratic island to accept Beijing's rule under a "one country, two systems" model, as well as by anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.
"No matter what changes there are to the internal situation in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
While China says Taiwan is its territory, Taiwan maintains it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name
First published: 08:00 , 01.12.20