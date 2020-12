The Health Ministry on Monday said that 2,821 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday after 70,000 tests conducted, indicating a 4.1% positivity rate.

The Health Ministry on Monday said that 2,821 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday after 70,000 tests conducted, indicating a 4.1% positivity rate.

The Health Ministry on Monday said that 2,821 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday after 70,000 tests conducted, indicating a 4.1% positivity rate.

There are 456 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals, with 117 of them on ventilators.

There are 456 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals, with 117 of them on ventilators.

There are 456 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals, with 117 of them on ventilators.