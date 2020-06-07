PA security forces thwart attack against IDF troops, officials claim

Palestinian security forces have in recent days thwarted an attack against IDF forces in the West Bank, senior officials said Sunday.
The move comes just days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that he is ending all security cooperation with Israel and the U.S. over plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
According to the officials, a Palestinian terror cell concealed dozens of pipe bombs in an open area on the outskirts of the city of Jenin, along the route usually taken by IDF troops when they arrive in the city to arrest terrorist suspects.