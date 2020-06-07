PA security forces thwart attack against IDF troops, officials claim

Palestinian security forces have in recent days thwarted an attack against IDF forces in the West Bank, senior officials said Sunday.

The move comes just days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that he is ending all security cooperation with Israel and the U.S. over plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

