British teen to appeal Cyprus conviction over gang rape allegation

A UK teenager will appeal against her conviction in Cyprus over a withdrawn allegation of gang rape by Israeli teens, her lawyers say, as the British government says it had raised numerous concerns about her treatment with Cypriot authorities.
The 19-year-old was given a suspended sentence after being found guilty by a court in Cyprus on Dec. 30 of public mischief for having alleged that she had been raped in the holiday resort of Ayia Napa last July.
"The fight for her innocence will go on regardless," says Lewis Power, who was assisting the woman's local defense team. "We will maintain this young girl was stripped of her dignity and basic human rights."
