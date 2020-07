A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday caused significant damage, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying on Sunday by the official IRNA news agency.

A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday caused significant damage, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying on Sunday by the official IRNA news agency.

A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday caused significant damage, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying on Sunday by the official IRNA news agency.