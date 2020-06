Egypt will from Saturday lift a night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25 to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister's media adviser said.

Egypt will from Saturday lift a night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25 to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister's media adviser said.

Egypt will from Saturday lift a night-time curfew that had been imposed since March 25 to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the prime minister's media adviser said.