AG submits Netanyahu indictment; PM has 30 days to seek immunity

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday officially submitted to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein the indictment drawn up by his office against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for fraud, bribery and breach of trust over three separate cases.

Netanyahu now has 30 days to request parliamentary immunity, a period that expires on January 1, 2020.

Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: EPA )

While the prime minister has 30 days to submit his request, the committee that decides whether or not grant immunity, the Knesset House Committee, is not sitting as there is no government.

Furthermore, according to Knesset legal advisor Eyal Yinon, there is no requirement to appoint members of this committee until a new government has been sworn in.

In his letter to Edelstein, Mandelblit wrote that Netanyahu's trial will take place at Jerusalem District Court and that a date has been set for the proceedings but has not yet made public.

Avichai Mandelblit ( Photo: AFP )

There will be an estimated 333 witnesses called during the trial, Mandelblit wrote.

The attorney general announced on November 21 that his office would indict Netanyahu in the three separate cases .

Israeli law dictates that a prime minister must resign from office if convicted, but there is less clarity concerning a pending trial.

As Israel faces a political gridlock - with the prospect of a third election growing ever likely - Israel’s Supreme Court will likely be called upon to decide whether Netanyahu will need to step down from office.