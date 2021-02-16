Channels
French Assembly passes bill aiming to curb Islamism

Reuters |
Published: 02.16.21 , 19:58
France's National Assembly on Tuesday approved legislation designed mainly to counter a rise in Islamism in towns and cities which the government says threatens national unity.
The legislation did not single out any particular religion, but it cracked down on practices such as forced marriage and virginity tests.
It included tough measures against online apologists for acts of violence, stricter surveillance of religious associations, and tighter restrictions on educating children outside mainstream schools.