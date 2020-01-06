European powers to decide in coming days on Iran dispute mechanism

France's foreign minister said on Monday the substance of the Iran nuclear deal was slowly disappearing and European powers would decide in the coming days whether to launch a dispute resolution process over Iran's latest violations.

Iran said on Sunday that it would scrap limits on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from the 2015 agreement with six major powers. Its decision followed the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike.

"The latest decisions mean that the Iranians can now enrich uranium without any constraints, with the quantities they want, in the areas they want, and with the number of centrifuges they want," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM TV.

"The repeated violations leave us today asking about the long-term validity of this (nuclear) accord. We are considering launching the dispute mechanism resolution ... we will make a decision in the coming days."

Launching a dispute resolution process could eventually lead to renewed U.N. sanctions on Tehran.