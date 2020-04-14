Wall St. jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry

The U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
White House adviser Larry Kudlow said U.S. President Donald Trump would make a number of announcements about reopening the U.S. economy in the next day or two as the health crisis appeared to be ebbing, although some state governors have said the decision to restart businesses lies with them.
The Nasdaq registered a fourth straight day of gains. Among its biggest boosts was Amazon.com, which rose 5.3% to $2,283.32, a record high close.