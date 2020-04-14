Wall St. jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry

The U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

