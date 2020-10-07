Qatar makes formal request for F-35 jets - sources

Qatar has submitted a formal request to the United States to buy stealthy F-35 fighter jets, three people familiar with the deal said, in a deal that if pursued could strain U.S. ties with Saudi Arabia and Israel.
The request for the Lockheed Martin Co jets was submitted by the Persian Gulf state in recent weeks, the people said.
A U.S. State Department spokesman said, "As a matter of policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress."
The Qatari embassy in Washington, D.C. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.