A Palestinian man from a refugee camp near Ramallah in the West Bank was killed overnight Monday when Israeli security forces tried to arrest terror operatives in one of neighborhoods.

A Palestinian man from a refugee camp near Ramallah in the West Bank was killed overnight Monday when Israeli security forces tried to arrest terror operatives in one of neighborhoods.

A Palestinian man from a refugee camp near Ramallah in the West Bank was killed overnight Monday when Israeli security forces tried to arrest terror operatives in one of neighborhoods.