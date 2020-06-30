Gantz 'fully behind Mandelblit' over rejection of PM's legal aid request

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Tuesday, that he is "fully backs" Avichai Mandelblit and "the entire Israeli law enforcement system", in light of the recent attacks against the attorney general by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporters following his rejection of Netanyahu's request for financial legal aid.
"They will continue to perform their duties fearlessly, professionally and with determination," added Gantz. "We have established this government in light of the coronavirus crisis and this is what we should be dealing with."