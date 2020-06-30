Gantz 'fully behind Mandelblit' over rejection of PM's legal aid request

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Tuesday, that he is "fully backs" Avichai Mandelblit and "the entire Israeli law enforcement system", in light of the recent attacks against the attorney general by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporters following his rejection of Netanyahu's request for financial legal aid.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Tuesday, that he is "fully backs" Avichai Mandelblit and "the entire Israeli law enforcement system", in light of the recent attacks against the attorney general by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporters following his rejection of Netanyahu's request for financial legal aid.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Tuesday, that he is "fully backs" Avichai Mandelblit and "the entire Israeli law enforcement system", in light of the recent attacks against the attorney general by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supporters following his rejection of Netanyahu's request for financial legal aid.