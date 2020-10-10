Court allows NY virus restrictions ahead of Jewish holidays

A federal judge refused Friday to block New York's plan to temporarily limit the size of religious gatherings in COVID-19 hot spots.
U.S. District Judge Judge Kiyo Matsumoto issued the ruling Friday after an emergency hearing in a lawsuit brought by rabbis and synagogues that argued the restrictions were unconstitutional. They had sought to have enforcement delayed until at least after Jewish holy days this weekend.
The rules limit indoor prayer services to 10 people in areas where the virus is spreading fastest. In other areas with slower spread, indoor religious services are capped at 25 people.