Iran sees lowest virus cases in 2 months, warns of possible new surge

Iran reported 6,312 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the lowest in nearly two months, but officials warned that the downward trend could easily be reversed and warned against too much social contact during the Yalda winter festivities.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 177 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking fatalities to 53,625 in the worst affected country in the Middle East. Sunday's caseload was the lowest since the 5,960 cases reported on Oct. 26.
"The most important cause of COVID-19 transmission in the country is due to family gatherings and parties," said Lari, urging people to refrain from holding the traditional extended family gatherings Sunday night in celebration of Yalda, or winter solstice.