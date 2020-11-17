Iranians should not 'feel at ease,' Israeli minister says

An Israeli minister on Tuesday said Iranians shouldn't "feel at ease" after it was reported earlier U.S. President Donald Trump, with two months left in office, asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week.

Citing a U.S. official, it was reported on Monday that Trump conferred with top advisers last Thursday about the possibility of attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant - but was dissuaded by them from that option.

The Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran ( Photo: AP )

"If I were the Iranians, I would not feel at ease" after the report, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said, adding that he was not aware of the Oval Office deliberations last Thursday.

"It is very important that the Iranians know that if, indeed, they suddenly dash toward high levels of enrichment, in the direction of nuclear weaponry, they are liable to encounter the military might of the United States - and also, perhaps, of other countries," Steinitz told Army Radio.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz ( Photo: Avi Moalem )

One of the advisers named in the report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is on Wednesday due to visit Israel, which has long hinted at possible military action against its arch-enemy Iran.

The Iranians, in the meantime, said any U.S. attack on Iran would face a "crushing" response.

"Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response," said Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, in remarks streamed on an official government website.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ( Photo: Reuters )

Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful needs. Rabiei accused Israel of "psychological warfare" against Iran.

"I personally don't foresee that it's probable that they (the United States) would want to cause insecurity in the world and the region," Rabiei said.