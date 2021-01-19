Georgia certifies Democrats Ossoff and Warnock Senate wins

Georgia officials have certified the results of the state's Jan. 5 runoff election for two U.S. Senate seats, its secretary of state said, confirming Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock had won their races.
The statewide results "are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county", the Georgia secretary of state's office said in a statement.
The nation had closely watched the two Georgia races, the results of which have ended Republicans' majority control of the Senate in Washington.