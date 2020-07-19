Israel sees more coronavirus deaths, ventilated as virus surges on

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported that since midnight another six people died from complications related to coronavirus and six more patients had been put on ventilators.
The ministry said the country's death toll now stands at 406, with 238 patients remaining in a serious condition, of which 62 require respiratory assistance through ventilators.
The report added that on Saturday 1,414 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of active patients currently ill with the disease to 27,729.