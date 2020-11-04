Stormy weather causes widespread flooding in Israel's south

Stormy weather on Wednesday morning caused widespread flooding in southern Israel as wintry weather expected to continue in the coming days.

The coastal city of Ashdod appeared to have taken the biggest hit with major flooding in several neighborhoods that saw cars submerged in water. Officials said since 8am, over 35 millimeters of rain hit the southern city.

Flooding in Ashdod on Wednesday

Local fire department officials said they have been called to assist residents trapped inside their vehicles.

In one incident, divers were called to look for residents trapped in a flooded basement of a residential building.

Flooding in Ashdod ( Flooding in Ashdod )

A local commander said the Fire Department is prepared for any eventuality and has increased its on duty deployment in advance. "We ask the public to follow instructions and ask four-wheelers to stay away from the flooded area in order to save both lives and property."

The city's coronavirus testing site has also been inundated by rain and roads have been blocked for traffic.

Tthe flooding in Ashdod ( Photo: Mitbahon group )

The Ashdod Municipality said in a statement that for the safety of commuters, the city has blocked off traffic in some streets. "We suggest drivers use the WAZE App to see the best routes to take. This is a winter weather system and requires public vigilance."

In addition, flooding was also reported in the central city of Yavne, while in the Haredi city of Bnei Brak a sink hole has reportedly appeared on one of the main streets, blocking the area for cars.

Ynet weather reporter Danny Rup said the rainy weather is expected to continue throughout the day, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail in some areas.

Flooded streets in Ashdod ( Photo: Avi Rokah )

On Thursday, rain is expected in the early hours of the day but will weaken later in the evening and into Friday.

By Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise and sunny weather will return.