Iran warns Israel 'will regret' alleged strikes in Syria

Israel "will regret" its alleged missile strikes against Iranian assets in Syria, a senior Iranian official told Russia's state-funded RT channel in an interview published on Monday evening.
The comments were published hours after three foreign nationals, believed to be Iranians, were killed in an alleged pre-dawn Israeli missile attack in Syria on Sunday. Syrian air defenses opened fire on missiles fired by Israeli army from inside Israel, downing one of them, state media reported.
Ali Akbar Velayati, a political advisor for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, told the channel's Arabic service that Israel's actions in Syria will yield a response.
It is not clear, however, whether the interview was recorded before or after Sunday's attack.
There was also no immediate comment from Israel regarding the alleged missile strike near Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory, that has activists around the country, added that the missile attack targeted Iranian and Syrian military positions near Damascus.
Lebanese daily newspaper Al Akhbar also reported that Israel struck several arms depots near the Syrian town of Sayyidah Zaynab, some 10 km (6 miles) south of Syrian capital.
Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.
Iran has forces based in Syria, Israel's northern neighbor, and supports Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.
