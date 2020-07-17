Restaurateurs say they will ignore government directives to shut down

Some Restaurant owners have said they plan to ignore the government directive to shut down their establishments for all but take-a-way business as of five PM Friday.
The government decided on new health directives in a late-night cabinet meeting Thursday including a ban on in-house dining, closures of gyms and public pools and a weekend closure of malls and non-essential shops.
The restauranteur said they would not respond to decisions made in the dead of night by ministers, that may destroy their businesses. "We have invested in stock and will not be subjected to irresponsible and inexplicable steps taken by the government," said the owner of one restaurant in Tel Aviv.
